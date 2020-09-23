Tennessee High bracing for home showdown with Greeneville

The Vikings enter Friday's contest with a 3-2 record, while the Green Devils are 1-2

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The last time Tennessee High and Greeneville squared off was back in 2010 and it’s a showdown the Vikings would rather forget as the Green Devils rolled past their counterparts 56-7.

Both squads enter Friday’s showdown coming off a win with Tennessee High beating Morristown East 45-20, while Greeneville shutting out Austin East 42-0. The contest between the Vikings and Devils wasn’t originally on the schedule, but the Bristol squad welcomes the challenge.

“I’m very pumped some people questioned it, but we spoke to the people that questioned it but we are all excited because it gives us a chance to show Tennessee High is a dominate team around here,” senior running back/defensive back Isaiah Smith said.

His head coach knows how important it is to have quality games during this season of uncertainty.

“Not having a game is not what we want and being able to schedule a quality opponent like Greeneville and get really tested having to match wits with those guys and toughness the way they are we respect the heck out that program, it’s a great program to play,” head coach Mike Mays said.

The game kicks off at Tennessee High at 7:30 p.m.