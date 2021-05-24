Tennessee High alum Gavin Cross earns First Team All-ACC honors

The former Viking led the Hokies in hits, homeruns, doubles and triples

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross picked up some more hardware with the Virginia Tech right fielder being named to the All-ACC and All-ACC Freshman teams Monday afternoon.

Cross finished the regular season with 70 hits, 11 homeruns, 13 doubles and five triples, which all led the Hokies. His hit total was also tops in the conference. The former Viking also finished two RBI’s short (35) of the team lead.

Gavin is 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙙𝙪𝙙𝙚 😤



🔸 First Tech freshman to be named First Team All-ACC

🔸 First All-Freshman honoree since 2018

🔸 .357 batting average

🔸 Led ACC in hits (70) and triples (5)#BIIB pic.twitter.com/cwJ8iilQz7 — Virginia Tech Baseball (@HokiesBaseball) May 24, 2021

He also broke history with the honors, becoming the first Hokies freshman to earn a All-ACC first-team spot. Cross was also the first Hokie named to the all-freshman squad since 2008.

Virginia Tech kicks off its ACC Tournament with a showdown against Virginia on Tuesday and then squares off against Notre Dame on Wednesday. The winner of the pool advances to the semifinals.