Tennessee High alum Gavin Cross continues hot streak in Elizabethton

Sports

The First-Team All-ACC member went two-for-three with a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 victory

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross and his Collegiate National teammates started making their rounds in Tri-Cities area, Cross has made the most of his home cooking.

The Virginia Tech standout went two-for-three at the dish in the Stars 8-3 victory Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. He also tallied a stolen base and crossed the plate once.

Since playing on Tuesday Greeneville, Cross is 7-12 with two homeruns and six RBI’s. Cross and his teammates wrap up their Appalachian League tour on Saturday in Kingsport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories