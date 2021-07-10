Tennessee High alum Gavin Cross continues hot streak in Elizabethton

The First-Team All-ACC member went two-for-three with a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 victory

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since former Tennessee High standout Gavin Cross and his Collegiate National teammates started making their rounds in Tri-Cities area, Cross has made the most of his home cooking.

The Virginia Tech standout went two-for-three at the dish in the Stars 8-3 victory Friday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. He also tallied a stolen base and crossed the plate once.

Final in Elizabethton! The Stars ride an 8⃣-run fifth to victory. #ForGlory 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DFFgmt511V — USA Baseball CNT (@USABaseballCNT) July 10, 2021

Since playing on Tuesday Greeneville, Cross is 7-12 with two homeruns and six RBI’s. Cross and his teammates wrap up their Appalachian League tour on Saturday in Kingsport.