Tennessee hands rival Vanderbilt season-ending loss, 45-21

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 75 yards to lead Tennessee to a 45-21 season-ending Southeastern Conference victory over Vanderbilt Saturday.

The Vols had a pair of 100-yard rushers for the second time this year as freshman Jaylen Wright and sophomore Jabari Small took 15 carries each for 112 and 103 yards, respectively. Tennessee averaged 6.8 yards per rush, totaling 285 yards on the ground for its fourth game above 250 yards rushing this season.

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker delivered another efficient performance for UT, producing 231 total yards (156 passing, 75 rushing) and passing for a pair of touchdowns. The signal caller has thrown a touchdown in 11 consecutive games, matching Erik Ainge (2004-05) and Peyton Manning (1995-96) for the fourth-longest streak in program history.



Redshirt junior wideout Cedric Tillman led all receivers Saturday with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Las Vegas native has a touchdown catch in each of his last six games, becoming the first Vol receiver to accomplish that feat since Joey Kent in 1995. Tillman is also the first Vol to record 100-plus receiving yards in three consecutive games since Da’Rick Rogers did so in 2011.

Tennessee will now await its bowl destination after reaching postseason eligibility with a 7-5 regular-season record. Bowl announcements are set for Sunday, Dec. 5.