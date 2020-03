JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The ETSU men's basketball team set a school record for most wins in a regular season, going 27-4. There were countless moments along the way that helped the Bucs to get to this point.

As postseason play begins, join the News Channel 11 Sports team and ETSU basketball legend Keith "Mister" Jennings as we break down the Bucs' Road to Asheville.