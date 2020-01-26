Tennessee Falls Short Against Third-Ranked Kansas

Kansas guard Christian Braun, center, rebounds between Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua, left, and guard Jalen Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The Jayhawks snap the Volunteers two-game winning streak with a 74-68 victory

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WJHL) – Even with Peyton Manning in attendance, the Tennessee men’s basketball team stumbled late against Kansas in the Vols 74-68 loss Saturday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

Junior guard Yves Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points and seven rebounds with senior guard Jordan Bowden tallying 19 points. Dobyns-Bennett alum and Kingsport native John Fulkerson chipped in 15 points and 12 boards.

Sophomore guard Devon Dotson set the pace for the third-ranked Jayhawks with 22 points and seven assists. Senior center Udoka Azubuike finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

The Volunteers look to turn it around when they host Texas A&M on Tuesday. The contest starts at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.