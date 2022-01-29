Tennessee falls short against Texas in Rick Barnes’ Austin homecoming

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, center, former Texas head coach, waves to the crowd before an NCAA college basketball game between the teams Saturday, Jan., 29, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AUSTIN, Texas. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team saw plenty of highs and lows in their showdown against Texas, but the Volunteers weren’t able to make up a slow second half as they fell 52-51 Saturday afternoon at Frank Erwin Center.

The Longhorns led by two at halftime and they continued to push it in the second half, leading by as much as 17. Texas started the second half with a 10-0 run, but Tennessee flipped the tables by going on a 16-0 run of their own towards the end of the half.

The loss to the Longhorns snaps a three-game winning streak while Texas is riding a three-game winning streak of its own.

Just two players reached double figures for the Volunteers with the Knoxville squad shooting 35.8 percent from the field, including 27.8 from behind the arc. Guard Zakai Zeigler led the way for Big Orange with 12 points. Guard Josiah-Jordan James finished with 11 points.

Texas didn’t blow up the box score either with the 18 points from guard Courtney Ramey being the only double figure production.

The Volunteers look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Texas A&M.