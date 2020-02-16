Tennessee Falls in Final Moments Against South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team led by one point with 24 seconds left, but the Volunteers squandered away the win by dropping 63-61 to South Carolina Saturday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Kingsport native and junior forward John Fulkerson carried the load, scoring a career-high 25 points along with chipping in nine rebounds. The only other double digit scorer was junior forward Yves Pons, who tallied 13 points and seven boards. After those two, no Vol scored more than nine points.

The Gamecocks were a little bit more well-rounded with senior forward Maik Kotsar leading the squad with 13 points and freshman guard Jermaine Couisnard recording 12 points. Aside from these two, South Carolina featured four more players that scored eight or more points.

Tennessee drops to 14-10 overall and 6-5 in the conference with the loss. The Volunteers look to rebound when they host Vanderbilt on Tuesday. That game starts at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.