Tennessee Extends Winning Streak Over Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee’s men’s basketball team featured five Vols that scored double figures in the 82-61 victory over Arkansas Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Leading the way was freshman guard Santiago Vescovi, who racked up 20 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Jordan Bowden earned 16 points and six rebounds, while Kingsport native John Fulkerson chipped in 14 points and eight boards. Junior forward Yves Pons recorded 12 points with freshman forward Oliver Nkamhoua finishing with 10.

Senior guard Jimmy Whitt Junior led the Razorbacks with 19 points, going 11-16 from the charity stripe. Sophomore guard Desi Sills was second with 11 points, but struggled from the field, shooting 2-14.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said he needed to slow down the Razorbacks guards, because he knows how well they could penetrate the paint.

“No one drives it harder than these guys. They get that ball to that high percentage area and they come at you really hard with it and we did a pretty good job of keeping it out of there,” Barnes said. “Second half, you saw how relentless they are trying to keep getting it there, but that was a big instance. I don’t think it’s any surprise that everybody tries to do that.”

Barnes and the rest of his squad look to string together two wins when they travel to South Carolina on Saturday. It tips off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.