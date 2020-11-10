Tennessee earns No.12 in the AP Top 25 preseason basketball rankings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee men’s team tips off its season in about two weeks, but the Volunteers are already impacting the college basketball world as the Knoxville squad nabbed the 12th spot in the AP Top 25 preseason poll.

The Vols return four of their top-six leading scorers, including Kingsport native John Fulkerson. The redshirt-senior tied a team-high with 13.7 points per game and chipped in nearly six boards a contest, while starting all 31 games last season.

Senior forward Yves Pons (10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) also led the conference with 73 blocks last season. Barnes also brings back Santiago Vescovi (10.7 ppg) and Josiah-Jordan James (7.4 ppg).

On top of that, Tennessee features one of the nations best incoming freshman classes with five-star guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer leading the way.

The season starts when the Volunteers battle Charlotte on November 25 at Thompson-Boling Arena.