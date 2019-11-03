Tennessee Dominates UAB for Second-Straight Victory

The Volunteers forced four turnovers in the 30-7 victory over the Blazers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee showed all three facets of its game, pummeling UAB 30-7 Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

The Volunteers forced three turnovers, chalked up three field goals and the offense earned 302 total yards. The Blazers offense stumbled, earning 237 total yards and were held to 63 rushing yards.

Head coach Jeremy Pruitt knows his team was firing on all cylinders.

“We have to execute a little higher level on all 3 phases of the team, but you can see some of the guys on gaining confidence that they have been around in the system a little longer,” Pruitt said. “The younger guys are gaining confidence and some of the guys that have been here just comes from doing the same stuff over and over again while they continue to improve this week.”

Freshman linebacker Henry To’o To’o knows how important it was to force turnovers against this Blazers offense.

“Take away’s are huge, coaches push every week,” To’o To’o said. “We try and get the ball out and get INT’s and we try and make things happen in practice and to see it in a game is great.”

Tennessee gets back into conference play when it travels to Kentucky next Saturday. The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.