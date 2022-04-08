KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (VOL SPORTS) – Riding 16 strikeouts from its pitching staff and timely late hitting, the top-ranked Tennessee baseball team defeated Missouri, 8-3, in the series opener Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee (29-1, 10-0 SEC) collected its 10th consecutive victory to start SEC play, the longest conference win streak to open the year since Florida had 10 in 1994. The Volunteers also notched their 21st overall victory in a row, extending a program record.

It was an all hands on deck effort from the pitching staff as eight different Vols toed the rubber with no one throwing longer than 2.2 innings. UT’s pitchers punched out 16 Mizzou batters, led by Chase Burns, Will Mabrey, Ben Joyce and Blade Tidwell tallied the win, his first this season and fourth of his career.

Seven Big Orange starters got a hit in the game and six drove in a run, highlighted by a 3-for-4 game from Christian Scott who started Tennessee’s rally in the seventh. Evan Russell provided the big blast, sending a three-run shot over the wall in left field for UT’s 73rd homer this season.

Missouri (18-9, 3-7 SEC) struck first, hitting a 2-run homer in the top of the first off the top of the scoreboard. Trevor Austin walked before Luke Mann’s big fly drove him in to put the Tigers up 2-0 early.

Tennessee’s offense got on the board in the home half of the fifth when Trey Lipscomb cranked his 12th home run of the season over the fence in left, a solo blast to cut the deficit to one run.

The Tigers added to their lead with three consecutive two-out hits in the top of the sixth, but the Vols quickly struck back in the bottom half as Luc Lipcius scored on an RBI groundout from Drew Gilbert after singling to jumpstart the UT offense.

Tennessee got a pair of runs in the seventh to take its first lead of the game. It all started when Scott legged out a hustle-double on a looper to left center. Jorel Ortega followed it up with a double laced down the left-field line, then Cortland Lawson collected the third hit in a row, an RBI single to left to score the go-ahead run. The Vols would not concede the 4-3 advantage after that, and added some insurance runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by a three-run shot from Russell that curled around the foul pole in left field.