Tennessee comes up short in ‘intense’ series finale against Arkansas

The Razorbacks stay undefeated in SEC series this season with the 3-2 win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee baseball team once again squandered an early lead against top-ranked Arkansas as the No.4 Volunteers dropped 3-2 Sunday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Despite the loss, head coach Tony Vitello was still pleased with how his team played over the weekend.

“You got heavyweight bouts, they showed up with the right mentality everyday, the results fluctuated, but they competed throughout the entire weekend,” Vitello said. “This is what super regionals look like, huge crowds, outstanding opponents, every pitch means something, a lot of intensity, back and forth stuff and it comes down to margin of win and loss.”

The Volunteers took the upper hand in the fifth when second baseman Max Ferguson hit into a fielders choice, scoring Pete Derkay.

The Razorbacks took over from there, scoring one run in the seventh, eighth and ninth. Second baseman Robert Moore was the leading charge for the Hogs with the sophomore driving in two runs.

Big Orange tacked another score on the board when catcher Connor Pavolony singled through the left side, but the magic ran out for the Volunteers.

Tennessee’s last home game is on Tuesday against Belmont with the Volunteers wrapping up the regular season next weekend at South Carolina.