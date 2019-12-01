Tennessee Closes Out the Season with a Victory

The Volunteers wrap up the regular season with 28-10 victory over Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee saw adversity early against Vanderbilt, but the Volunteers moved forward and sent the seniors out right with a 28-10 victory Saturday night at Neyland Stadium.

Freshman running back Eric Gray stole the show with the Memphis native rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Redshirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 120 yards with a touchdown and interception a piece on six of 17 attempts.

The Volunteers out gained the Commodores 417 to 279 with Tennessee earning 297 on the ground.

Vanderbilt graduate senior quarterback Riley Neal tossed for 139 yards with one touchdown on 14 of 29 passing.

As of CBS’ Saturday’s bowl projections, Tennessee is squaring off with Louisville in Nashville’s Music City Bowl on December 30.