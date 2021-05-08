Tennessee athletes shine on the first day of the Watauga Orthopedics Relays

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crowe-Coughenour Track got its first taste of the 41st Watauga Orthopedics Relays as the two-day track and field event kicked off Friday afternoon in Kingsport.

It was a battle between Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone in the girls 4×800, but the Tribe were able to hold off the Blazers for their fifth victory in the last seven relays of the event, as they clocked in a winning time of 10:06.69.

On the boys side, history was almost made as Daniel Boone nearly broke a 40 year record in 4×800. The time to beat was 8:10.47 and the Blazers clocked in at 8:10.55.

Heath Miller from Volunteer made the Falcons proud as he took home gold in the boys triple jump. The junior became the first Volunteer winner in the event since Grayson Hurd in 2017 with his 42-5.25 result.

Also shining in the field events was Unicoi County’s Rachel Altemose, who captured first place in the girls pole vault with a result of 8-6.