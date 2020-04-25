Tennessee alum Darrell Taylor selected by Seahawks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Tennessee defensive standout Darrell Taylor saw his NFL dreams become a reality Friday night as the Seattle Seahawks picked the Hopewell, Virginia native with the 48th pick in the NFL Draft.

DE Darrell Taylor speaks with the media during #SeahawksDraft. https://t.co/Rhcfi39GZF — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2020

Taylor was a stud for the Volunteers, leading the squad with 10 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. He also chalked up 46 total tackles and four pass breakups in 13 starts. Taylor was projected by NFL.com to go in the second round, so he was selected around the time that was expected.

The former Volunteer will provide much needed help for a struggling Seahawks defensive line. Seattle ranked 30th in the NFL in pressure rate (sack or hurry) in 2019 and has only one player under contract who averaged more than 0.5 pressures per game in 2019