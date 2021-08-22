Tamika Catchings comes ‘full circle’ with induction into Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

The former Lady Vol wrapped up the weekend with a coaching clinic in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tamika Catchings made her mark in Knoxville with the Lady Vols basketball team, but the New Jersey native will now be forever remember what she did for the basketball world.

The VFL was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday night and there was no surprise she’d be enshrined with her resume.

Catchings had a phenomenal career under Pat Summit, chalking up 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The 1998 Volunteers team captured the national championship when they finished the season undefeated.

The former Vol continued to make an impact at the next level when she was drafted third overall in the 2001 WNBA Draft. She played 14 years in the league where she was a 10-time All-Star, five-time Defensive Player of the Year. She was also the league MVP in 2011, while winning the championship with the Indiana Fever in 2012 along with being named the Finals MVP.

By the time she retired, Catchings was the WNBA all-time steals leader along with the all-time playoffs leading scorer, rebounder and steals. She had her No.24 retired by the Fever while being named to the All-Decade team along with be honored as one of the WNBA’s Top 20@20.