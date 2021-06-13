Swimmers back in the pool for the Bank of Tennessee Model City Invite

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following a one-year hiatus due to Covid, the Bank of Tennessee Model City Invitational was in full force as the event kicked off Saturday morning.

The two-day meet features 200 swimmers representing 11 teams from three different states with plenty of trials and heats taking place at the Kingsport venue. Head coach of Northeast Tennessee Barracuda Swim Club Chris Coraggio mentioned how amazing it was to be back at the pool.

“These kids have gone really almost two years without this kind of competition and it’s wonderful to let them be swimming athletes and have the opportunity to compete against each other,” Coraggio said.

“We’re seeing some really good improvements from kids that were able to stay in the water during the pandemic. This is a nice opportunity for us to get out there and just race, enjoy the sport again.”

The event wraps up Sunday afternoon.