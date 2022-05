Detroit, Mich — Southwest Virginia native and Fifth-round NFL tight end James Mitchell is the latest Detroit Lions draft pick to agree to his rookie contract.



The southwest Virginia native out of Virginia Tech, was due a four-year deal worth $3.9 million with a $285,548 signing bonus, according to OverTheCap.com.

He is coming off a torn ACL, but will be the Lions’ No. 2 tight end when healthy