The Rebels pick up another boy-girl sweep by taking down the Raiders

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the boys and the girls basketball teams for Sullivan South found themselves in the win column after taking down Sullivan North Monday night at Sullivan North High School.

The Rebels boys team chalked up a 63-49 victory, while the girls rolled to a 74-27 win.

South looks to keep the momentum going when both teams square off against Sullivan Central on Friday, while the North squads look to rebound against North Greene on Tuesday.