Sullivan South quarterback Luke Pollack named week two Player of the week

Luke Pollack lined up at receiver last year for Sullivan South. but last Friday against Volunteer he showed his true place is at the helm of the offense.

“It’s the position I grew up playing,” said Pollack. “so it’s definitely a fun time for me.”

Pollack rushed for 158 and 4 touchdowns on Friday and also threw for 154 yard and a score. not bad for a guy running routes last year.

“Definitely glad to be back under center,” Pollack said. “our o-line and, especially our receivers, made big blocks. just opened up lanes and it was just a good night for us offensively.”

“We wanted to put it heavily on his shoulders,” said head coach Justin Hilton. “he did a lot with his legs, a lot more with his legs this week than before. he’s a good quarterback.”



Pollack in stranger to playing under center. Pollack was a QB his freshman and sophomore season’s when Ethan Ward was hurt. ward’s return pushed him outside last season, but he believes that experience has given him a unique perspective.

“Running routes and stuff, like where I want the ball or sitting in zones, it definitely helped me understanding both positions,” said Pollack.

“Makes the receivers that he has right now respect him,” said Hilton. “They understand when he tells them we need to block, we need to cut this route a little cleaner, they know he knows exactly what he’s talking about. he had to do that last year, so he’s got the background where he knows exactly what he’s saying.”

“Luke, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet, Congraulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

