Sullivan South football team has some holes to fill heading into 2019 season

Sullivan Co., TN — You know we’re getting close to high school football season, when you hear the word “cheezzz.”

Early this morning the Sullivan south rebel football team took pictures for their annual media day.

The Rebels are coming off another successful season at 8-4 under Justin Hilton.

The Rebels advanced to the 2nd round of the playoffs before being knocked out by eventual state champion Greeneville.

The Rebels who open the season against Daniel Boone on the 22nd enter this season with a lot of holes to fill after losing some key players including their quarterback Luke Pollack.

“We hope we can come and out and compete we have some key players to replace including qb and that’s obviously going to be the spot where someone has to step and fiull in but we really feel like we have competition at the other spots and that’s helping us in practice.”

“When you are younger and growing up you hear all these story’s of Nelson, Nelson brothers, Haney, Hilton, Osborne, Phillips and we just want feel like we are worth to wear the Columbia blue uniforms.”

” I feel like we are solidified and good at ever position whether it be QB, WR or RB so too me no position needs to be worked on.”