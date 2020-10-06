Sullivan South anticipating a gritty showdown with Greeneville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been a bit of a one-sided showdown in the past five seasons between Sullivan South and Greeneville with the Green Devils taking all those matchups with a combined score of 265-28.

The last time the Rebels found the win column against the Devils was back in 2014 with a 21-20 victory in the second round of the postseason.

Justin Hilton’s squad is primed to snap the skid with his team undefeated heading into Friday against a 2-2 Greeneville team, but the Rebels head man knows his counterpart is better than its record shows.

“I’m expecting Greeneville to roll in a traditional powerhouse, there still strong, they’ve played a tough schedule and I’m sure they’re coming in here and looking to get that conference win,” Hilton said.

The Rebels have plenty of momentum heading into this showdown, especially on the defensive side. South hasn’t given up more than 12 points this season, but the Green Devils will bring their own impressive unit to Kingsport. Greeneville is coming off two-straight shutouts in which it’s outscored Sullivan Central and Austin-East by a combined 119-0.

Sullivan South junior linebacker and fullback Eli Topping mentioned the well-balanced of the Green Devils.

“Greeneville’s Greeville, so they’re always going to have big strong guys upfront. They’ve got a really good back, Mason Gudger, he’s really good,” Topping said. “They’ve got explosive players on the edge too, so we’ve got a lot of things we have to account for.”

Rebels junior right tackle Fletcher Gibson knows it’s going to be a battle in the trenches.

“Expecting a lot of physicality, Greenville’s always a good team, never change,” Gibson said. “They’re always strong in the weight room, they go crazy in there, I’ve seen it, it’s a nice, nice place. They got big guys up front, they got guys in the back.”