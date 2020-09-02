Sullivan South aims to stay undefeated as the Rebels gear up for Grainger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan South kicked off its season with a bang as the Rebels rocked Cherokee for a 35-0 victory last Friday night and South aims to keep that momentum going when they face Grainger on Friday.

Justin Hilton and his squad had no problem with the ground game, racking up 230 yards on 39 plays. The Rebels defense was also in midseason form, not letting the Chiefs chalk up a first down until the last drive of the first half. Cherokee only rattled off three first downs, while finishing with minus -3 offensive yards.

“We didn’t know what to expect because we’ve been only going against each other and Cherokee just blown out Union County, so I guys were ready to play,” Hilton said. “I knew we’d be willing to play hard and we were definitely happy with the result.”

As for Hilton’s players, they know how important it was to come out of the gates with energy and athleticism.

“It feels amazing, it’s the best feeling going out there with your best buds, playing on a Friday and when we’re clicking on all cylinders it’s just awesome,” junior middle linebacker and running back Eli Topping said.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Lance Pollack echoed his fellow Rebels words.

“I knew we had some people up here that could really play and I knew we were all excited and we brought the energy and you could tell,” Pollack said.

Sullivan South’s home-opening showdown with Grainger is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m.