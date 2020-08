HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Hampton football team was expected to start the 2020 season against Gatlinburg-Pittman, but COVID had other plans for the Bulldogs.

Hampton resumed practices on Monday after the coronavirus pause practices and the Bulldogs are hoping to get into some type of groove before their new season-opener against Unicoi County. Head coach Michael Lunsford knows his squad might not be entirely ready, but he's just happy to be back on the field.