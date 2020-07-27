Success follows golfer into Tri-Cities Amateur Championship

Bryson Hardin has won six out of his last 10 tournaments heading into Monday's opening round

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Amateur Championship kicks off on Monday with seven different divisions duking it out at The Virginian Golf Club.

Bryson Hardin will be in the field and he’s got plenty of momentum heading into the two-day event as he’s won six out of the last 10 tournaments he’s competed in. Bryson’s coach, Jeremy Beachner, said the 10-year old won’t get caught up in his recent success.

“One of the great things about Bryson is even though he’s won a bunch of medals and is going to play in this big championship, it doesn’t seem to effect him, he wants to obtain more,” Beachner said.

Bryson’s passion for the game happened organically and he’s been growing his love for golf ever since.

“I liked it and wanted to play it so, thought it was fun, go out and play and now I want to play professional,” Hardin said.

The Volunteer State features a handful of previous and current golfers on the PGA tour, including nine-time PGA Tour winner and 2007 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Brandt Snedeker. It’s a big goal for the little golfer, but he’s got the dedication and mentality to get on the tour someday.

“You need to work hard because if you don’t work hard, you’re just going to play terrible,” Hardin said. “You got to work if you want to play professional, you’re going to have to work a lot.”

Beachner also added that Bryson’s recent accomplishments help fuel the young golfer.

“Success obviously helps out a lot with that. Winning a title or a medal, it definitely helps to want to keep putting in the hours,” Beacherner said.

Bryson, his coach and his family hopes to see the same type of success on Monday as the fifth grader tees off at 11:08 a.m.