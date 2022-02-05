Success continues for ETSU on final day of Buccaneer Invitational

The Buccaneers had seven first place finishers, 20 podium spots in the final day of the invite

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s and women’s track and field team had three first place finishes coming into the final day of the Buccaneer Invite and the Johnson City squad had no shortage of success Saturday at the ETSU Mini Dome.

The Buccaneers won seven titles in the final day with 20 podium finishes with East Tennessee State nabbing all three spots in the men’s mile, men’s 3,000 meter and women’s 800 meter races.

Senior Adam Bradtmueller and junior Genevieve Schwarz were each named Track Athletes of the Meet after a tremendous weekend in Johnson City. Bradtmueller won the men’s mile after setting a new meet record with a time of 4:07.03. Fellow Buccaneers Evan Guzman and Matt Scarr finished second and third, respectively in the event.

Schwarz not only captured the top prize in the women’s 800 meter race, but the women’s mile as well. She registered a time of 4:57 in the mile and 2:14.59 in the 800 meter event. ETSU runners Jessica Lord, Julia Karsten and Hannah Burkhart gave the Buccaneers a clean sweep for the top four sports in the 800 meter race.

Miguel Parrilla carried the schools success over in the men’s 800 meter race with the sophomore clocking a time of 1:51.97. Fellow Buc Phelani Maduwa finished second with a time of 1:56.57. This victory made it back-to-back first place finishes for Parrilla in the 800 meter race at the Buccaneer Invitational.