Success continued for local track and field teams at ETSU invite

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final day of the ETSU Track & Field Invitational came to a close Saturday with plenty of local teams and athletes finding success at the Mini Dome.

Freshman pole vaulter Diana Romero-Barba made a great first impression as the Mexico native captured the gold in her first collegiate meet, clearing three and a half meters.

Junior runner Phelani Maduwa chalked up his first college win in the men’s 800 meter race by finishing with a time of 1:54.03.

A couple of other local runners shined in the women’s 800 meter race. Milligan’s Gracie Allen and King’s Katy Neubert finished one and two with both runners chalking up times of under two minutes and 24 seconds.