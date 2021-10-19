Strong second quarter helps Honaker past Hurley to snap losing streak

The Tigers outscored their opponent 38-8 in the first half

HOANKER, Va. (WJHL) – Honaker outscored Hurley 29-8 in the second quarter as that set the tone for the rest of the game with the Tigers rolling for a 59-16 victory Tuesday night.

Coach Hubbard and his boys made the first move by putting up nine-straight points in the first quarter. Hurley finally clapped back with a rushing score from Payton Hurley. That’s when Honaker responded with 43 unanswered points, including 29 in the second quarter.

The Tigers win snaps a two-game losing streak in which Honaker dropped 37-28 to Chilhowie and 63-30 to Virginia High.

Honaker will look to keep it rolling when it travels to Patrick Henry this Friday.

