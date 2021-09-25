Strong second half propels Florida past Tennessee

Florida quarterback Emory Jones (5) tries to get past Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WJHL) – Tennessee put up a good fight in the first half, but the Volunteers fizzled out in the final two quarters with the Gators scoring 28 unanswered points in the 38-14 win Saturday night at Steve Spurrier Field.

The Volunteers got on the board with a pair of passing touchdowns from quarterback Hendon Hooker. The redshirt-senior finished 221 yards and two scores on 13 of 23 passing. Hooker also tallied with 23 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Both Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans each chalked up at least 50 rushing yards with Small recording 59 on 11 carries and Evans finishing with 50 on 11 attempts.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones was the cog that got the Gators offense going with the junior recording 353 total yards. The Lagrange, Georgia native threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 27 attempts, while he racked up 144 yards on 15 carries.

The Volunteers look for their first conference win when they travel to Missouri next Saturday.