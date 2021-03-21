Strong second half lifts Tennessee past Middle Tennessee

Tennessee guard Tess Darby, left, guard Rennia Davis celebrate scoring over Middle Tennessee State forward Courtney Whitson during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

The Lady Vols outscored the Blue Raiders 48-23 in the final two quarters.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and No. 3 seed Tennessee used a dominant second half to beat 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee 87-62 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Raiders looked like they could pull off a shocker early on when they were tied with the Lady Vols at 39 at halftime. But a bid to become the first No. 14 seed to win an NCAA Tournament game was worn down against Tennessee’s size and length.

FINAL STATS 📊



Davis: 24pts / 14reb

Burrell: 22 pts / 7reb / 2blk / 2stl

Key: 13pts / 2reb / 3blk

Kushkituah: 10pts / 8reb

Walker: 9pts / 14reb / 5ast

Horston: 6pts / 6reb / 6ast

Darby: 3pts / 2reb#LadyVols 87, Middle Tennessee 62 pic.twitter.com/digtxlK9uM — Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) March 21, 2021

Anastasia Hayes led Middle Tennessee with 26 points. Rae Burrell scored 22 for Tennessee and Jordan Walker had nine points and 14 rebounds.