Steve Forbes basketball camp giving local players a chance to play against different talent Video

Johnson City, TN - Even though we are still months away from basketball season, you couldn't tell it if you were at the ETSU mini dome this week.

Hundreds of future blue and gold Buccaneers are taking part in the Steve Forbes basketball camp.

The 3 day event gives area basketball players a chance to play against talent they don't see during the season.

It so good to see so many teams from this part of the region we have 82 teams here from 7 different states we have 11 hundred kids on campus the next 3 days we have state champions in here from Tennessee and West Virginia so it's a showcase of basketball and it's great for the local teams because they get to play teams they normally don't play during the year and that's good for them they don't have to go very far they come right here and play teams from other states and so we try and get a mix of that so we can get different teams playing different teams every year."