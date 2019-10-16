LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Stenhouse signs multiyear deal to drive for JTG Daugherty

Sports

by: APNewsNow

Posted: / Updated:
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., talks to media during a practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing will split at the end of the season and Chris Buescher will replace him in 2020. Although his contract is believed to run through 2021, the team said Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, it will part ways with the two-time Xfinity Series champion at the end of the year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

  CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has signed a multiyear deal to drive for JTG Daugherty Racing, essentially completing a swap of drivers with Roush Fenway Racing after that team announced Chris Buescher wouldn't return next season.

  The 32-year-old Stenhouse was notified last month that he would be replaced by Buescher in the No. 17 Ford after a decade with Roush Fenway Racing. Now, Stenhouse will take Buescher's ride and join Ryan Preece in a two-car effort that JTG Daugherty announced Wednesday.

  Stenhouse, a two-time Xfinity champion, has a pair of wins along with 15 top-5 finishes in 251 career starts at the Cup Series level. But he has made the playoffs only once in the past seven seasons.

  Stenhouse was in contention to win Monday's rain-delayed race at Talladega before finishing ninth and is now headed to Kansas Speedway, where he has three top-5 finishes in 13 career starts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories