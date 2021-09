The 2017 fourth-round pick has only played in six games since 2018

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJHL) – In the Steelers final preseason game, former Volunteers quarterback Josh Dobbs suffered a turf toe injury which forced Pittsburgh to move the VFL to the IR.

Dobbs was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2020, while he resigned for one-year this past April.

The #Steelers have placed quarterback Josh Dobbs on the injured reserve list.https://t.co/quYvkulbMz pic.twitter.com/295kH7krBz — Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) August 31, 2021

Since 2018, Dobbs has only played in six games, completing 10-17 passes with 45 yards and one interception. He also has six carries for 31 yards.