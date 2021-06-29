State Liners, Axmen and River Riders, all chalk up victories Tuesday night

Bristol and Elizabethton hold on for one-run victories, while Kingsport walked it off against Princeton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The race in the Appalachian League West Division continued to stay tight Tuesday night with the top three teams earning victories.

The State Liners were in a heated showdown against the Otterbots with both teams each chalking up two runs in the second. Then pitching took over with the squads going scoreless until the fifth when infielder Cort Maynard ripped a single up the middle, which scored Jermaine White.

The Axmen drew first blood in their showdown against the WhistlePigs, scoring a run in the first two opening frames. Princeton tied the game in the sixth with a pair, but Kingsport answered with a run in the bottom half.

This contest picked up the pace in the ninth when the WhistlePigs scored three to give them a 5-3 lead, but the Axmen answered with a pair in the bottom half to force extras. Princeton once again found home plate with two in the 10th, but Kingsport walked it off with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

Tonight was fun! The celebration…even better! pic.twitter.com/7xlEg4NiM8 — Kingsport Axmen (@KingsportAxmen) June 30, 2021

There wasn’t a lot runs in the early frames between Johnson City and Elizabethton, but River Riders rattled off six unanswered runs through the fourth until the seventh. It looked as though E-Town had the win in the bag, but the Doughboys responded with five answered in the eighth. Johnson City ran out of steam though as they fell 6-5.