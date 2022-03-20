KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 69-60 win over Bearden, the Dobyns-Bennett Indians are returning home to a warm welcome.

According to a Facebook post from Kingsport City Schools (KCS), the system is expecting the Division 1 Class 4A champs to arrive back to the main D-B parking lot around 2 p.m. Sunday. When they get there, KCS is hoping a crowd of fans will be there to greet them.

While the game is a big accomplishment for the players, the victory marks a major achievement for the program as well. The last time the Dobyns-Bennett Indians appeared at a state championship was in 1973, and the last time they won was in 1945.