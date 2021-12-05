Starting center Silas Adheke announces he’s leaving the Buccaneers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Desmond Oliver and his staff will be without one of the anchors of this program the past couple of years with starting center Silas Adheke telling the coaches early Saturday that he’s leaving the team.

The graduate post player averaged 3.6 points this season while hauling in 4.9 rebounds a contest. Adheke started all 25 games in 2020 and all eight this season. Oliver mentioned that the Nigeria native needs to help his family back home that features six siblings while also focusing on his business.

“He says ‘Coach, I need to make money and the reality is, it’s not just me, I’m feeding six other people,'” Oliver said. “I kind of walked away from my intent to talk him out of it.

He said ‘Coach, I’ve thought about it for a long time, it didn’t happen just last night, it happen for quite a while.'”

Charlie Weber replaced Adheke in the starting lineup against Lenoir-Ryne, making the most of the opportunity with 17 points and four rebounds.

The Buccaneers are back on the court with a home showdown against Morehead State on Saturday.