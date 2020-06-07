Spencer Cross, Will Nottingham share Tillinghast top spot after round one

Five of the top seven golfers are Tri-Cities natives

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee standout Spencer Cross and Clemson star Will Nottingham shot eight-under-par in the opening round of the Tillinghast Invite Saturday afternoon at the Johnson City County Club.

Nottingham, a Kingsport native and Dobyns-Bennett alum, is one of the many college athletes that are participating in this event due to the NCAA season getting cancelled. The 15th annual tournament wraps up on Sunday. The leaderboard for the rest of the tournament is as follows.

Spencer Cross (-8)

Will Nottingham (-8)

Ryan Terry (-7)

Jack Rhea (-6)

Chance Taylor (-6)

Connor Creasy (-6)

Lawrence Largent (-6)

Tarun Hoskere (-5)

Jackson Skeen (-5)

Samuel Trueba (-4)

Andrew Spiegler (-4)

Channing Blevins (-3)

Will Watson (-3)

Clint Lowe (-3)

Alex Bradford (-3)

Josh McWhorter (-3)

Chase Roswall (-3)

Nick Cohen (-3)

Lucas Tabor (-3)

Sidney Melvin (-3)

Remi Chartier (-2)

Lucas Armstrong (-1)

Jack Tickle (-1)

Blake Howard (-1)

Gavin Nickels (E)

Cayman Ratliff (E)

Tanner Davis (E)

Tommy Miller (E)

Joe Brooks (E)

Trenton Johnson (E)

Daniel Goode (E)

Tory Davis (+1)

Wesley Jones (+1)

Richard Lowe (+1)

Bo Andrews (+1)

Ryan Heisey (+1)

Nelson Dickson (+1)

Bryan Sangid (+1)

Ben Treadway (+1)

Bracton Womack (+2)

Carter Counts (+2)

Garrett Whitfield (+3)

Joe Culpepper (+3)

Hunter O’Neal (+3)

Austin Carter (+4)

Dan Constantino (+4)

Sean Anderson (+4)

Brandon Mathis (+5)

Ben Campbell (+5)

Richard Oref (+5)

Jonathan Coats (+5)

Matthew Love (+6)

Caleb Moss (+6)

Jacob Owens (+7)

Pujan Shah (+8)

Scott Chartier (+8)

Kevin Campbell (+8)

Jeremy Rollins (+10)

Christopher Schaff (+10)

Daniel Everhart (+17)

Brackton Smith (+18)

Austin Davis (+20)

Caleb Gonzalez (+26)