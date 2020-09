BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) - Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State Saturday night.

Hokie tight end James Mitchell was a menace in the passing game as the former Union standout led the Tech receivers with 68 yards and one touchdown on three catches.