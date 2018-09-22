South Greene’s Tristan Biddy claims play of the week honors

In a defensive battle, East Tennessee State football falls to No. 15 Furman Saturday by a score of 17-10. With the loss, the Bucs (2-3, 0-2 SoCon) are still left without a conference win this season.

This was the lowest output of offensive production by ETSU this season, only gaining 290 yards. The Bucs had a chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter, but an interception sealed the deal for the Paladins (3-2, 2-0 SoCon).