And it’s time to unveil our week 5 play of the week winner and with over half of the nearly 3,800 votes this week, South Greene’s Tristan Biddy taking home the win. Biddy making this great grab in the end zone.
Three new contenders will be unveiled Saturday night..
South Greene’s Tristan Biddy claims play of the week honors
