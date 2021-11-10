South Greene ‘feels good’ about showdown against Oneida

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There’s no shortage of momentum as the South Greene football team heads into its second round showdown with Oneida.

The Rebels are currently riding a nine-game winning streak, including a 42-0 thumping over York Institute last week in which South Greene held their opposition to 10 total yards.

This weeks opposition, Oneida, is coming off a dominating victory of their own in which the Indians rolled over Cumberland Gap 33-6. This will mark just the second times these team have faced each other with South Greene winning 23-21 at the same stage of the playoffs.