South Greene, Chuckey-Doak roll for Thursday night victories

The Rebels took down Happy Valley, while the Black Knights beat Johnson County

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both South Greene and Chuckey-Doak had plenty of offense in their respective showdowns Thursday night.

The Rebels were able to chalk up their first win of the season with a 39-8 win over Happy Valley, while the Black Knights dismantled Johnson County 48-12.

South Greene will look to make it two-straight when it hosts West Greene next Friday, while the Black Knights seek their second win against Grainger.

Both Happy Valley and Johnson County are winless on the year, but the Warriors travel to Unicoi County and the Longhorns host Sullivan East next week

