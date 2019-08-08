SOMMERS, JACKSON SEND CARDS TO SERIES FINALE WIN

JOHNSON CITY – Jake Sommers twirled an eight-inning, one-run gem, and Zach Jackson hit a grand slam as the Cardinals took the three-game series finale 4-1 vs. Burlington at TVA Credit Union Ballpark Wednesday.

Sommers allowed a home run to Maikel Garcia on the first pitch of the game before setting aside eight in a row. He went eight frames, allowing just one walk and three hits while striking out eight. Sommers (2-2) faced the minimum in each of the last four innings.

After being no-hit for the first five innings by Royals starter Malcolm Van Buren, the Cardinal bats came to life in the sixth vs. relief man Wilmer Jimenez (0-1). William Jimenez began the frame with a walk before Chandler Redmond and Todd Lott racked up singles to load the bases. Zach Jackson launched the third grand slam of the season for the Cards to give the team a 4-1 lead. The homer was the fourth this season in Johnson City for Jackson.

John Witkowski earned his first save with a 1-2-3 ninth. The eight-inning performance by Sommers was the longest this season by any Cardinal hurler. He threw just 88 pitches.

Lott finished with a pair of hits. The Cardinals outhit the Royals 5-3. Johnson City will remain at TVA Credit Union Ballpark to host Elizabethton Thursday before closing the series vs. the Twins in Elizabethton Friday and Saturday. Starters for Thursday’s game are TBA for both clubs.