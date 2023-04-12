GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — He wowed the crowd in Salt Lake City with highlight reel dunks to win the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk contest, and now Gate City High School basketball alumni Mac McClung is returning home to be recognized.

McClung, a professional basketball player and Southwest Virginia native, will visit Gate City Middle School gym on April 19 at 7 p.m. for a recognition ceremony.

McClung will have his jersey retired, while fans will have a chance to pick up t-shirts and jerseys ordered after he used his old Gate City High School jersey during one of the winning dunks at the Slam Dunk Contest.

The ceremony will also feature recognition from the Town of Gate City, a chance to get an autograph from McClung and a viewing of the Slam Dunk championship trophy.

McClung won the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest on February 18 as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.