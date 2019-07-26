Six-run third sets tone for E-Twins win over P-Rays

Elizabethton, Tennessee – While the Princeton Rays scored first and held a two-run lead in the middle of the third, the Elizabethton Twins struck for six runs in the bottom of the third, holding the lead for the rest of the game and going on to win 9-3.

Janigson Villalobos led off the inning with his third home run of the year, then with two outs the Twins connected for five straight hits, including an RBI single from Max Smith that tied the game and an RBI double off the bat of Matt Wallner that gave Elizabethton the lead.

Wallner and Parker Phillips, who singled in the inning, both scored on wild pitches to account for the final two runs of the inning.

Will Holland hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning to lead off the bottom half, then Willie Joe Garry Jr. crushed his third homer of the year in the sixth, a two-run shot that wrapped up the scoring for Elizabethton and at the time made the score 9-3.

Princeton tagged Andriu Marn for three runs on five hits over his 4.1 innings at the start of the game, but were more or less silenced after that.

Frandy Torres pitched 2.2 scoreless, just allowing a double and going on to retire the final eight batters of his outing, three on strikeouts, to pick up his first win of the year.

Erik Cha pitched the final two innings, throwing a scoreless eighth and giving up a run in the ninth, but striking out three in his two innings at the end of the game.

Now 20-16 and two games ahead of the Johnson City Cardinals in the Appalachian League West, the Twins head out on a six-game road trip Friday, beginning with three in Bristol before taking on the Burlington Royals for three as well.