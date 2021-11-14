Simon Harris secures first win in Bucs home-opener

Guard Jaila Roberts chalked up 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in the 12-point victory

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Simon Harris needed to come home to find success with the Buccaneers new head coach chalking up his first win at ETSU in his squads home-opener with a 66-54 victory over Cornell Sunday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers came out of the gates firing with a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, but Big Red bounced back as the New York squad cut the deficit down to three as they went into the break. East Tennessee State outscored their Ivy League foes in each the third and fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Guard Jaila Roberts paced everyone in this showdown by scoring 24 points, nabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Forward Damiah Griffin tallied 13 points and five boards, while Jakhyia Davis chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.

Four players scored in double figures for Cornell with guards Olivia Snyder and KC Carter leading the way with 12 a piece. Guard Ania McNicholas chalked up 11 with Theresa Grace Mbanefo finishing with 10 points and five rebounds.

The victory over Cornell marked the programs first win against an Ivy League team with the Buccaneers going 0-4 prior to Sunday. Simon Harris and his squad are back in action when they host Georgia Tech on Wednesday.