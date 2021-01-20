Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49.

Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game. Forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida.

Tennessee’s leading scorer was John Fulkerson, who chalked up 15 points, five assists and four rebounds. He was the only Volunteer to reach double figures.

Barnes’ Bunch look to bounce back when they host No.19 Missouri on Saturday on the SEC Network.