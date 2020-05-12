Shay expecting to win with same formula

The Iowa native has been part of the coaching ranks for over 20 years

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Last week Jason Shay was announced as the new ETSU head men’s basketball coach, but the Buccaneer athletic department introduced the Iowa alum to public through a Zoom call Monday afternoon.

The Galesburg, Illinois native has been on six different coaching staffs, holding the titles of director of basketball operations and assistant coach, but this is Shay’s first head coaching position.

“You know you work your entire career to be a head coach. I’ve been involved with a lot of suggestions in the past, so now I just get the opportunity to make those decisions,” Shay said.

The new head Buccaneer was a crucial component to last years ETSU squad that punched their ticket to the NCAA tournament by winning the SoCon championship and breaking the school record for wins (30) in the process.

Another key factor in last years success was junior guard Bo Hodges, who entered the transfer portal on May 8. The Nashville native was second in scoring (12.7), second in blocks (26) and tied for second in rebounds (5.8) while starting 33 games.

Shay didn’t comment directly about Hodges or any other member of the team transferring, but he did mention the open communication between him and his players.

“My conversations have been good with all of our players and their families. Change is hard and we’re just trying to work through that,” Shay said.

When Shay walked on to the Iowa basketball team in the early 90’s, former Tennessee head coach Bruce Pearl was on the Hawkeyes coaching staff. Shay continued to be connected with Pearl, serving on his staffs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Tennessee, where Shay connected with former ETSU head man Steve Forbes.

The current Wake Forrest head coach had Shay on his East Tennessee staff for five years. It was both Pearl and Forbes who helped shape Shay into the coach he is today.

“(Pearl) allowed me to be me, he knew my strengths and he empowered me, so that helped and Steve just took it a step further,” Shay said. “The biggest way to get out underneath Steve’s shadow is to win. I’m going to look like a chef, the dish will look the same, but the spices will look different.”