FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Jimmie Johnson waves during driver introductions prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson says 2020 will be his final season of full-time racing. The winningest driver of his era will have a 19th season in the No. 48 Chevrolet and once again chase a record eighth championship. Johnson made the announcement in a video posted on social media, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time racing after next season.

