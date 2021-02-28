Senior day spoiled as UNCG edges out ETSU in overtime

The Spartans Isiah Miller paced the contest with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball didn’t close out the season the way they had envisioned, dropping three-straight, but the Buccaneers showed grit on Saturday as the Johnson City squad pushed SoCon-leading UNCG to overtime in the 85-74 loss at Freedom Hall.

Redshirt-junior guard Ledarrius Brewer set the tone for East Tennessee, registering 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior forward Vonnie Patterson chalked up 13 points, while senior guard David Sloan recorded 12 points and four assists. Redshirt-freshman forward Damari Monsanto chipped in nine points and 12 boards.

UNCG senior guard Isiah Miller made his presence felt all afternoon long with the reigning conference player of the year tallying a game-high 32 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

He also had some help from redshirt junior guard Kaleb Hunter and sophomore guard Keyshaun Langley, who each scored 16 and 14 points, respectively.

The Buccaneers have a week before they square off against Chattanooga in the conference tournament quarterfinals.